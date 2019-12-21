Bismuth (BIS) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.03 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $5,077.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00001045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013779 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000625 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.