BitBall (BTB) Trading Down 53.2% This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 25% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. BitBall has a market capitalization of $148,847.00 and approximately $1,445.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 53.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00057929 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00087426 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000993 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00065252 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,140.89 or 0.99477070 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001863 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,255,759 tokens. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

