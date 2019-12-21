BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.01 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and $288,710.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.12 or 0.06696724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 910,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

