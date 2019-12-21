Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $0.0468 on Top Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $862,823.00 and approximately $248.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000227 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

