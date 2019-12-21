Bitcoin Plus Reaches Market Capitalization of $489,784.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.67 or 0.00051005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $489,784.00 and approximately $15,447.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005491 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001323 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011143 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 133,493 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

