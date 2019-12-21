Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $87.31 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and $405.31 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $87.31 or 0.01215286 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX, Binance, Coinsuper and BX Thailand.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitrue, IDAX, YoBit, Bitbns, CoinEx, Bithumb, Huobi, ZB.COM, Bibox, Indodax, MBAex, Coinsuper, CoinZest, Gate.io, Kraken, Bitfinex, HitBTC, DragonEX, Bittrex, Kucoin, Poloniex, Cobinhood, BX Thailand, Hotbit, OKEx, Upbit, Korbit, OTCBTC, BigONE, Bit-Z, Bitkub, CoinBene, Altcoin Trader, Coinsquare, Koinex, FCoin, Coinbit, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

