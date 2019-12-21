BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Reaches $0.0002

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $13,949.00 and approximately $140,068.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01186477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

