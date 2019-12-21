bitJob Market Capitalization Achieves $18,084.00 (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. bitJob has a total market cap of $18,084.00 and approximately $70.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitJob token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. During the last week, bitJob has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.01201482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitJob

bitJob was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob.

Buying and Selling bitJob

bitJob can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitJob should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

