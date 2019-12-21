BitNewChain Price Down 2.7% This Week (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, BitNewChain has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitNewChain has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $15.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitNewChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00639007 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003396 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001709 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitNewChain Coin Profile

BTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org.

Buying and Selling BitNewChain

BitNewChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

