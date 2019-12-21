BitRewards (BIT) Market Capitalization Achieves $28,148.00

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One BitRewards token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, BitRewards has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. BitRewards has a market cap of $28,148.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00643445 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000417 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000362 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000900 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000481 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000197 BTC.

BitRewards Profile

BIT is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards. BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr.

Buying and Selling BitRewards

BitRewards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

