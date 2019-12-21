BitStash (STASH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.00

BitStash (CURRENCY:STASH) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. One BitStash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherFlyer. BitStash has a total market capitalization of $25,215.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of BitStash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitStash has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitStash Token Profile

STASH is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. BitStash’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,795,016,242 tokens. The official website for BitStash is bitstash.co. BitStash’s official message board is bitstash.co/blog. BitStash’s official Twitter account is @bitstashco.

Buying and Selling BitStash

BitStash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitStash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitStash using one of the exchanges listed above.

