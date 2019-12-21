Blacer Coin Market Cap Hits $201.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00643170 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008618 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000416 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000362 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000900 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000481 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

