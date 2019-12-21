BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.00

Headlines about BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BlackBerry earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted BlackBerry’s analysis:

Get BlackBerry alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut BlackBerry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.75 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,648,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 1.75. BlackBerry has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $10.29.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.