Blakecoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $17,371.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,196.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.01781300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.68 or 0.02607525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00557466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00633447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057140 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00020732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013995 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,191 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

