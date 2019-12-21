BlitzPredict (XBP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $135,053.00

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $135,053.00 and approximately $454.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlitzPredict token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005299 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001275 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011080 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00053075 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1.

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

