Blocktix Reaches Market Cap of $149,232.00 (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Blocktix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Blocktix has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Blocktix has a total market capitalization of $149,232.00 and $801.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.01201482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blocktix Token Profile

Blocktix was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

