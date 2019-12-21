Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has a dividend payout ratio of -79.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.4%.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 908,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,026. The company has a market cap of $266.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 190.80 and a current ratio of 190.80. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

