BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €53.70 ($62.44).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.80 ($63.72) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €53.56 ($62.28) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($80.43). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.71.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

