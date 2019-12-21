Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEI.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.50 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$49.25 to C$52.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.93, for a total transaction of C$301,693.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,095,540.08.

Shares of BEI.UN stock traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$46.89. 185,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,513. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 15.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$36.47 and a 12-month high of C$49.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.75.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.