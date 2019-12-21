Bob’s Repair 24-Hour Volume Tops $261,212.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $33.94, $24.68 and $20.33. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $286,354.00 and $261,212.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob's Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob's Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

