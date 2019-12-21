Boeing (NYSE:BA) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a news sentiment score of -1.93 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Boeing’s ranking:

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $372.87.

BA stock opened at $328.00 on Friday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $187.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

