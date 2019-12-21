Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.63.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.81. 1,661,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.27. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $78.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

