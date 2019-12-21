Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to report $2.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $10.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

NYSE BSX opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $807,021.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Halliday Hamish 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,734. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

