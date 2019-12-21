Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $44,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Williamson Scott bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,734. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,133,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,706,000 after acquiring an additional 151,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,252,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,687,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,625 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2,597.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

