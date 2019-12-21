Bottos (BTO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $677,765.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, BigONE and Bibox. Bottos has a market cap of $1.59 million and $677,765.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038845 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $493.92 or 0.06880138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029964 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001388 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OTCBTC, IDEX, LBank, CoinEgg, Bibox, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

