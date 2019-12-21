Bridge Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $80,365.00 (BRDG)

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Bridge Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bridge Protocol has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Bridge Protocol has a total market capitalization of $80,365.00 and $1.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000396 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bridge Protocol’s official website is www.bridgeprotocol.io. Bridge Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol.

Bridge Protocol Token Trading

Bridge Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bridge Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

