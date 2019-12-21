Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.06 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) will report $20.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.51 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $18.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $76.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.45 million to $78.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $85.04 million, with estimates ranging from $83.45 million to $86.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

BWB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bridgewater Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. 17.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after buying an additional 54,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 180,929 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,551,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 49.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $379.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.