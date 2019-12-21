Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.80.

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.07. 738,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $168.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.27.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $3,009,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,399,772.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,345,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 67.2% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 262.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

