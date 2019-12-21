Brokerages Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Limoneira reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $72,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 218,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 52,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 39,164 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $18.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $340.53 million, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

