Brokerages Anticipate Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. Quanta Services reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

PWR traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $41.27. 3,975,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Quanta Services has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $120,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $252,809.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,057.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.