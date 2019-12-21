Brokerages Anticipate Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) will report $68.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Re/Max’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.00 million and the highest is $68.52 million. Re/Max reported sales of $50.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Re/Max will report full year sales of $282.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.10 million to $283.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $288.43 million, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $292.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Re/Max.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Re/Max had a return on equity of 60.78% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Re/Max’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMAX. ValuEngine lowered Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Re/Max from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Re/Max by 22.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Re/Max by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 22.0% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 174.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period.

Shares of RMAX opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $690.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Re/Max has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is 41.58%.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

