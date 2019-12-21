Brokerages Expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) will report $15.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.98 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $14.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $43.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.42 billion to $43.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $44.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.63 billion to $44.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $68,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 407,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $27,315,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,513,964 shares of company stock worth $196,498,732 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,251,427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 165,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,648,000 after buying an additional 772,762 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Best Buy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $87.73 on Friday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

