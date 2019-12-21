Brokerages Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $568.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to post sales of $568.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $559.90 million and the highest is $579.32 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $508.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $618.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 95.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

