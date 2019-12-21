Brokerages Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to Post $0.65 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Copart posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. Copart has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $92.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Copart by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,865,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,528 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 8,848.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,104,000 after buying an additional 1,443,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after buying an additional 1,114,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 370.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after buying an additional 492,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $28,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

