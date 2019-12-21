Brokerages Expect Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Harmonic reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.88 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,942,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 407,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,561 shares of company stock worth $2,418,947. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Harmonic by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 7.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. 896,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,077. Harmonic has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $722.74 million, a PE ratio of 265.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

