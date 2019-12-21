Brokerages Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $414.27 Million

Brokerages predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report sales of $414.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.80 million and the highest is $418.13 million. iRobot reported sales of $384.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $289.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.85%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on iRobot in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.99.

Shares of IRBT opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. iRobot has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iRobot by 85.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iRobot by 66.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 712.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the third quarter valued at about $136,000.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

