Brokerages Expect Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) to post $16.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Melinta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.70 million and the highest is $16.73 million. Melinta Therapeutics reported sales of $35.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $64.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.97 million to $69.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.16 million, with estimates ranging from $65.99 million to $88.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Melinta Therapeutics.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($13.12). Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.39% and a negative return on equity of 101.29%. The business had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melinta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Melinta Therapeutics stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Melinta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 4.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $267,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

