Brokerages Expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.76. Murphy Oil posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. The business’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $33,707.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Insiders have sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $240,941 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,185 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 263,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,871,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

