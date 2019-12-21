Brokerages Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Oil States International’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NYSE:OIS opened at $16.16 on Friday. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.67 and a beta of 2.36.

In related news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oil States International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Oil States International by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 115,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oil States International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

