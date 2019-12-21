Brokerages Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.10. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPNT shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

NASDAQ OPNT opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $18.23.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $158,000.00. Also, Director Ann L. Macdougall purchased 5,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,885 shares of company stock worth $106,604 and sold 27,143 shares worth $401,016. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

