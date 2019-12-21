Brokerages Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will report sales of $42.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.20 million to $43.10 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $45.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $171.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.70 million to $172.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $177.22 million, with estimates ranging from $175.50 million to $179.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The company had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.22 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,051,000 after acquiring an additional 31,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 931,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,016,000 after purchasing an additional 85,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,569 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $59.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $890.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

