Brokerages Set $11.63 Target Price for Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $11.63 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sutter Rock Capital an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $134.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74. Sutter Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $8.39.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 402.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sutter Rock Capital will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $320,000. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

