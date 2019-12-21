Brokerages Set $14.25 Target Price for Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Shares of Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $14.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Water Resources an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

GWRS stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.48 million, a P/E ratio of 84.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.09. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0241 dividend. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Water Resources during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Water Resources (GWRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.