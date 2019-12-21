Brokerages Set $34.75 Target Price for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Transcat’s rating score has improved by 25% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $34.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transcat an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Transcat alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co increased their target price on Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS opened at $32.35 on Friday. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $236.96 million, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $41.76 million for the quarter. Transcat had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.