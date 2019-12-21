Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.06. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $58.91.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 33.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 522,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 131,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.