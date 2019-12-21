Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKR. ValuEngine raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $58.00 price target on Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of BRKR traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 652,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,857. Bruker has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total value of $151,790.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,543.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bruker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,691,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,483,075,000 after purchasing an additional 180,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,866,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $542,789,000 after buying an additional 156,591 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,335,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,587,000 after buying an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,924,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,109,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2,436.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,698,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,838,000 after buying an additional 1,631,502 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

