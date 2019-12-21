BTU Protocol (BTU) Achieves Market Cap of $10.87 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $10.87 million and $6,181.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $494.51 or 0.06891666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001386 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,807 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

