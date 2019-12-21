Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will post $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $7.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

