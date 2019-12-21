Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,353.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after acquiring an additional 59,077 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $597,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,400.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 414,872 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.4% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

