California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,111,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,480,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 11,398,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $372,952,343.28. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 26,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $866,098.40. Insiders have sold a total of 12,119,742 shares of company stock valued at $396,557,958 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

